Fact Check — Doug Burgum Is Right: China Controls 85% of Rare-Earth Minerals

CLAIM: North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum said during Wednesday night’s Republican presidential primary debate that China “controls 85 percent of the rare-earth minerals” pivotal in electric vehicle production.VERDICT: TrueBurgum made the remark and elaborated on China’s outsized environmental destruction in pursuit of rare-earth supplies in response to a question posed about the ongoing United Auto Workers (UAW) strike against the “big three” American automobile companies, Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis (the parent company of Chrysler). Burgum interrupted to make his statement after the moderators allowed several other candidates to answer, then attempted to move on to the next question without giving him the platform.“We’re missing the point, and every other network is missing the point. The reason why people are striking in Detroit is because of Joe Biden’s interference with capital markets and free markets,” Burgum asserted. “The subsidies — we’re subsidizing the automakers, and we’re subsidizing the cars, and a particular kind of car, not every car. We’re particularly — we’re subsidizing electric vehicles.”“And when you decide that we’re going to take all of your taxpayer monies, take a billion dollars, subsidize a certain type of vehicle, and the batteries come from China. China controls 85 percent of the rare-earth minerals.”

READ MORE