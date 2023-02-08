CLAIM: President Joe Biden claimed to have cut “unlawful” migration by 97 percent.

VERDICT: Mostly False

Joe Biden used his State of the Union speech to claim he has gotten the U.S. border back under control, saying, “Since we launched our new border plan last month, unlawful migration from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela has come down 97 percent.”

Biden’s narrow focus on just four countries in one month obscures his larger record of encouraging massive illegal migration through a variety of quasi-legal loopholes and programs.

The claimed reduction for the four countries ignores the many other national populations that Biden is allowing easy access into the United States, where they are given “parole” or unfettered access to U.S. jobs while they maintain years-long requests for asylum.

The claim also ignores Biden’s creation of a hidden “parole pathway” that is importing at least 50,000 economic migrants per month into the jobs needed by Americans who have seen their wages and opportunities decline for many years. That pipeline includes 30,000 people from the four countries.

