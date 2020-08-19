Fox News:

“Trump used facilities that were built during the Obama-Biden administration to house children at the border.”

Most conservatives know this already, but newsworthy is the fact that the mainstream media caught and reported it

The Associated Press fact-checked Michelle Obama’s Democratic National Convention speech after she condemned Trump for using “cages” to house migrant children at the U.S.-Mexico border while failing to note that the same facilities were used during her husband’s administration.

“Michelle Obama assailed President Donald Trump on Monday for ripping migrant children from their parents and throwing them into cages, picking up on a frequent and distorted point made widely by Democrats,” the AP reported.

“She’s right that Trump’s now-suspended policy at the U.S.-Mexico border separated thousands of children from their families in ways that had not been done before,” the AP fact check continued. “But what she did not say is that the very same ‘cages’ were built and used in her husband’s administration, for the same purpose of holding migrant kids temporarily.”

The former first lady said Americans “watch in horror as children are torn from their families and thrown into cages.”

The AP noted that the “reference to cages is misleading and a matter that Democrats have persistently distorted” and Obama’s speech included the same misleading talking points.

Read more at Fox News