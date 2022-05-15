BREITBART:

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, facing an aggressive recall election petition drive, has backtracked on his policy of eliminating cash bail for defendants, announcing that he will allow prosecutors to request bail in some cases.

Gascón was elected in 2020 with the help of millions of dollars from left-wing billionaire George Soros during the height of the Black Lives Matter movement, ousting incumbent Jackie Lacey, the first black woman to hold the job. He was supported by L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti, who switched his support from Lacey to Gascón, and had the backing of the state’s Democratic Party elite, including Gov. Gavin Newsom (D). Upon taking office, he began implementing radical criminal justice “reform.”

One of those “reform” policies was ending the use of cash bail in pre-trial detention for all non-violent offenses. That policy, backed by many Democrats, led to many criminals being released after arrest, with some going on to commit other crimes.

As crime began to skyrocket, Gascón faced efforts to force a recall election. The first such campaign fizzled last year, but a second attempt has already gathered 400,000 of the nearly 567,000 signatures needed by July 6 to put a recall on the ballot.

READ MORE