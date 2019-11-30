MIRRIOR.CO.UK

Amid the horrors of yesterday’s London Bridge terror attack, a group of heroes triumphed over hate as they risked their lived to bring down armed terrorist Usman Khan. Khan’s rampage left two people dead and three injured before he was dragged to the ground by members of the public outside Fishmongers’ Hall. Those who rushed to disarm the 28-year-old attacker revealed how they kicked him to the floor while others grabbed make-shift weapons. One man was seeing carrying a 5ft narwhal tusk as the group tackled the terrorist The unnamed hero took the tusk from the wall inside the Grade II-listed building which is close to London Bridge.

