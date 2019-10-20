Stars & Stripes:

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg appeared to defend the existence of billionaires on Friday, pushing back against Sen. Bernie Sanders’ assertion that nobody in America deserves to be a billionaire.

Zuckerberg, who is worth more than $70 billion, seemed to express concern in an interview on Fox News that eliminating billionaires in America would stifle competition between private and public actors in funding scientific research and philanthropy.

Zuckerberg did express uneasiness about levels of wealth inequality in the U.S. and said he doubted whether vast fortunes were deserved in a “cosmic sense” but suggested turning billionaires’ wealth over to the government could result in worse outcomes.

“Some people think that, OK, well the issue or the way to deal with this sort of accumulation of wealth is, ‘Let’s just have the government take it all. And now the government can basically decide, you know, all of the medical research that gets done,'” Zuckerberg said in response to a question about Sanders’ call to eliminate billionaires.