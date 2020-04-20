GATEWAY PUNDIT

Facebook says it is working with state governments to take down organizing announcements for protests of the COVID-19 Chinese coronavirus lockdowns. The protests have been spreading around the nation by Americans concerned the cure is worse than the disease and is killing the country and that the orders by governments go far beyond what is necessary to control the spread of the virus and are more about controlling citizens. CNN’s Oliver Darcy and Donie O’Sullivan posted Monday about Facebook and the state’s conspiring to suspend the First Amendment rights of Americans. “Anti-quarantine protests being organized through Facebook in California, New Jersey, and Nebraska, are being removed from the platform on the instruction of governments in those three states because it violates stay-at-home orders, Facebook spokesperson @andymstone tells @donie” “Facebook says it has removed promotion of anti-quarantine events in California, New Jersey, and Nebraska after consultation with state governments”

