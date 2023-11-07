Facebook whistleblower to reveal company’s ‘complete disregard’ for youth safety during bombshell Senate testimony as teen mental health crisis escalates

A top Big Tech whistleblower is expected to drag Facebook for company policies that are perpetuating the teen mental health crisis during a Senate hearing Tuesday.

Facebook, which recently rebranded to ‘Meta,’ is accused by a former compliance official Arturo Bejar of ignoring information that would protect teens and rolling back safety protocols to protect its bottom line.

And it is a rare issue that is unifying Republicans and Democrats.

GOP Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., and Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., met with Bejar last week and said he presented new evidence to back up claims that Meta executives ‘knowingly’ turned a blind eye to the ‘horrific harms to young people on the company’s platforms.’

