THE WASHINGTON TIMES:

Twitter told senators Wednesday that it doesn’t hold a bias against conservatives, saying the social media giant studied tweets by all Democrats and Republicans in Congress this year and found they drew similar rates of viewership.

Democrats did tweet more, but once Twitter adjusted for those kinds of factors, the company said “there is no statistically significant difference between the number of times a Tweet by a Democrat is viewed versus a Tweet by a Republican.”

Carlos Monje Jr., Twitter’s director of public policy, made that claim in a hearing before the Senate Judiciary subcommittee on the Constitution, even as he apologized to Sen. Marsha Blackburn, Tennessee Republican, after his company pulled a pro-life ad she tried to run in her 2017 campaign touting her role in stopping “the sale of baby body parts” by Planned Parenthood.

“The notion that we would silence any political perspective is antithetical to our commitment to free expression,” Mr. Monje said.

Facebook likewise said it holds no explicit bias and is working to control implicit biases that may result from a company based in the left-wing bastion of Silicon Valley.

“We do not suppress conservative speech,” said Neil Potts, Facebook’s public policy director.