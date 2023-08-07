Facebook Files: FBI Lied About Extensive Meetings with Zuckerberg’s Platform About Hunter Biden ‘Laptop from Hell’

The FBI lied about the extent of its communications with Facebook regarding the Hunter Biden laptop story in 2020, newly disclosed communications from the tech company reveal. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) says that the FBI’s claim it only met with Facebook once about Biden’s “Laptop from Hell” are “completely false.”

This is the latest installment in Rep. Jim Jordan’s “Facebook Files,” a series of internal communications from the social networking platform obtained through a subpoena by the House Judiciary Committee, which Jordan chairs.

In a sworn deposition in the Missouri v. Biden case, FBI special agent Elvis Chan, who is the main conduit between the bureau and big tech companies, claimed that apart from one instance, he was not aware of any meetings between Facebook and the FBI regarding the Hunter Biden laptop story.

In the same deposition, he also claimed that he had “no internal knowledge” of the FBI’s investigation regarding the troubled Biden son’s laptop.

The Facebook files reveal both claims to be false. An internal Facebook communication reveals that Chan had more than one meeting with Facebook regarding the Hunter Biden laptop story.

READ MORE