The decision to explicitly call out Antifa over inciting violence via Facebook stands in stark contrast to other social media companies. Earlier this summer, Twitter limited the visibility of some of President Trump’s tweets and tagged one tweet about ongoing protests and riots over concerns that Mr. Trump was potentially inciting violence.

Facebook has waged a digital war against Antifa and others encouraging rioting on its platform by removing 980 groups they used to sow chaos and discord.

In a rare step by a social media company, Facebook explicitly sought to disrupt Antifa’s operations and said it restricted 1,400 hashtags related to the militant leftists and tore down 520 pages and 160 ads.

Facebook’s crackdown on Antifa is a harbinger of things to come, as the company said it has begun changing its policies to more aggressively go after militia groups supporting violent protests.

“[W]e are expanding our Dangerous Individuals and Organizations policy to address organizations and movements that have demonstrated significant risks to public safety but do not meet the rigorous criteria to be designated as a dangerous organization and banned from having any presence on our platform,” reads Facebook’s statement. “While we will allow people to post content that supports these movements and groups, so long as they do not otherwise violate our policies, we will restrict their ability to organize on our platform.”

Facebook’s policy shift takes aim at the radical organizations’ funding, their ability to attract new followers, and the visibility of their content. Alongside shuttering accounts, Facebook has blocked the groups from running ads and monetizing content and has prohibited nonprofits from soliciting funds on their behalf.

Facebook has removed the radical organizations from being discovered via Facebook search, diminished their rankings in Facebook’s “News Feed,” and has begun reviewing its hashtag features’ functionality on Instagram to thwart the bad actors’ spread as well.

