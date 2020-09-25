Its agenda is plain for all to see: cop-killing.

With another two police officers shot at the Black Lives Matter riot in Louisville on Wednesday, it’s time to lift the veil on the whole movement: It’s a haven for unrepentant cop-killers.

These aren’t isolated incidents. It has been fewer than two weeks since supposedly “peaceful” BLM radicals chanted, “We hope they die,” while blocking the entrance to a hospital where two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies were undergoing life-saving surgery. An assailant had walked up to their patrol vehicle and opened fire from point-blank range without provocation.

Those chilling words echo the rhetoric we hear from BLM founders and members, who make clear that a prime objective of BLM is to “Kill Cops.” Up until now, this has been kept well enough under wraps to ­deceive major corporations, professional sports leagues and countless well-meaning Americans.

