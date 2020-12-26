The Daily Mail:

Civil penalties may be imposed by the FAA, who may also suspend or revoke airmen certification if pilots don’t adhere to the restrictions

In addition to the penalties from the FAA, the U.S. government ‘may pursue criminal charges’ or ‘deadly force’

The blast injured three people and caused massive damage

FBI is now investigating whether the bomb may have been designed to deliberately target police officers as they were lured into the area Meanwhile, possible human remains have been discovered

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has designated the airspace around the area of Friday’s bombing in downtown Nashville as a ‘national defense airspace,’ threatening ‘deadly force’ to any aircraft that poses as a possible security threat.

The FAA issued an alert on Friday night stating that an area of one nautical mile would be zoned off, along 2nd Avenue street where the explosion took place.

‘Pilots who do not adhere to the following procedures may be intercepted, detained and interviewed by law enforcement/security personnel,’ the alert reads.

