NY Post

The Federal Aviation Administration has signed off on Port Authority plans to open an emergency shelter for arriving migrants in an old postal warehouse at John F. Kennedy International Airport, the agency said Monday. The facility was identified by local and state officials scouring the Big Apple and its suburbs for new places to house the recent arrivals from the southern border a year into a crisis, which has seen more than 70,000 people arrive from South and Central America into the five boroughs and stretched the city’s scandal-scarred shelter system to the limit. “The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey asked if an old postal warehouse near JFK Airport could be used for non-aviation purposes,” the FAA said in a statement. “The FAA found that the Port Authority had adequate security and safety plans in place.” The Port Authority confirmed in a statement that “progress” had been made.

