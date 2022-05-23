EXPRESS UK:

Russian people screamed condemnation of the war in Ukraine at a concert in St Petersburg.

Footage from the concert records a crowd of thousands of Russians chanting “F**k the war” over and over again.

The defiant display of opposition to Putin’s ‘special military operation’ suggests the Russian leader’s propaganda machine of state television is failing.

Russian authorities have attempted to maintain strict censorship over information relating to the war but anti-invasion protests and demonstrations have still broken out across the authoritarian nation.

