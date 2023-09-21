F-35 pilot ejected from $100M jet over South Carolina due to ‘bad weather’ as experts reveal why plane couldn’t be tracked

The pilot who ejected from a $100 million F-35 fighter jet claimed to have lost the plane in the weather — and likely bailed out before he could activate its tracking system, sources and experts said.“He’s unsure of where his plane crashed, said he just lost it in the weather,” a voice can be heard saying of the pilot on a Charleston County Emergency Medical Services call posted Tuesday by a meteorologist.

The unidentified pilot landed in a North Charleston residential neighborhood and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.He has since been discharged.Military officials have not yet released a specific reason for the pilot’s hasty exit, only referring to the incident as stemming from a “malfunction.”Longtime military aviation expert and consultant Richard Aboulafia told The Post the pilot was likely operating the stealth fighter without any tracking capabilities activated — and ejected before he could do so.

READ MORE