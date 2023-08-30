Eyewall of monster CAT-3 Hurricane Idalia batters Florida’s Big Bend as 16ft storm surge floods homes and leaves more than 200,000 without power: Thousands flee north

Hurricane Idalia has weakened into a Category 2 storm after making landfall near Keaton Beach – as Florida prepares to be battered.

Authorities have warned that the decrease from a Category 4 to a 3 ‘does not diminish’ the threat to life, adding that the event is a once-in-a-lifetime event for Florida’s northwest coast.

The northern eyewall of Idalia is now onshore, with the center of the hurricane crossing onto Florida’s Big Bend at 7.45am on Wednesday.

It’s the strongest storm to make landfall in the Big Bend region in 127 years, matching an unnamed hurricane in 1896.

Tens of thousands of people are under evacuation orders, and at least 0,000 are without power as flooding is battering the Big Bend coastline.

Idalia surged to a Category 4 storm in the early hours because of warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico, reaching speeds of up to 156mph – before dropping to 125mph shortly after 7am.

