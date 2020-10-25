DNYUZ:
A daily tracking poll of President Donald Trump’s job approval released Friday showed an eye-popping surge in approval for Trump among black voters.
According to Rasmussen Reports, Trump’s approval among black likely voters surged this week from 25% on Monday to 46% by the end of the week on Friday.
Rasmussen’s daily tracking poll on Friday found that 51% of likely U.S. voters approve of President Trump’s job performance while 48% disapprove.
To say that the Rasmussen poll stands in contrast to other polling on President Trump’s job performance is a gross understatement.
According to the Real Clear Politics average of polls, Trump’s job performance is an average 9.5 points underwater, 44.4% approve to 53.9% disapprove. Recent polls on Trump’s approval other than Rasmussen have Trump at minus 9 points (Economist/YouGov), minus 16 points (Reuters/Ipsos), minus 14 points (Quinnipiac), and minus 12 points (Politico/Morning Consult).
It is highly unlikely that Trump’s approval among black likely voters managed to increase 20 points in just five days, especially when no other polls show a similar trend.
NOTE – Don’t be so sure. Rasmussen ‘got it right’ in 2016 when almost all of the others got it wrong.
