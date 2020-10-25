DNYUZ:

A daily tracking poll of President Donald Trump’s job approval released Friday showed an eye-popping surge in approval for Trump among black voters.

According to Rasmussen Reports, Trump’s approval among black likely voters surged this week from 25% on Monday to 46% by the end of the week on Friday.

National Daily Black Likely Voter Job Approval For @POTUS – October 19-23, 2020



Mon 10/19 – 25%

Tue 10/20 – 24%

Wed 10/21 – 31%

Thu 10/22 – 37%

Fri 10/23 – 46% — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) October 23, 2020

Rasmussen’s daily tracking poll on Friday found that 51% of likely U.S. voters approve of President Trump’s job performance while 48% disapprove.

To say that the Rasmussen poll stands in contrast to other polling on President Trump’s job performance is a gross understatement.

According to the Real Clear Politics average of polls, Trump’s job performance is an average 9.5 points underwater, 44.4% approve to 53.9% disapprove. Recent polls on Trump’s approval other than Rasmussen have Trump at minus 9 points (Economist/YouGov), minus 16 points (Reuters/Ipsos), minus 14 points (Quinnipiac), and minus 12 points (Politico/Morning Consult).

It is highly unlikely that Trump’s approval among black likely voters managed to increase 20 points in just five days, especially when no other polls show a similar trend.

NOTE – Don’t be so sure. Rasmussen ‘got it right’ in 2016 when almost all of the others got it wrong.

