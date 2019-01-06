UTA co-president Jay Sures appointed to UC Board of Regents

PAGESIX.COM

If Hollywood uber-agent Jay Sures wasn’t already busy enough with his powerful news clients, the UTA co-president has also been appointed to the University of California Board of Regents, which oversees the institution, by outgoing CA Governor Jerry Brown. In a decidedly un-Hollywood announcement going so far as to reveal the ageless appointee’s age (ahem, 51) Gov. Brown remarked UCLA alum Sures was an assistant visiting professor at the University of California, School of Theatre, Film, and Television, is vice chair of the Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center Board of Directors, treasurer of the Entertainment Industry Foundation and vice president of the United Talent Agency Charitable Foundation Sures has represented the likes of Don Lemon, Chuck Todd, Dr. Phil McGraw, Jake Tapper, Norah O’Donnell, as well as show creators and writers including Chuck Lorre, Darren Starr and Judd Apatow.

