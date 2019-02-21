NEW YORK POST:

A US Coast Guard lieutenant and self-proclaimed white-nationalist with a small arsenal plotted to kill a slew of journalists and democrats — including Sen. Chuck Schumer, Freshman New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Christopher Paul Hasson, 49, was arrested Feb. 15 on gun and drug charges, when authorities found 15 firearms in his Silver Springs, Maryland, home, but prosecutors said those accusations are just the “tip of the iceberg” in documents filed Tuesday in Maryland federal court.

“The defendant intends to murder innocent civilians on a scale rarely seen in this country,” the document arguing for Hasson’s detention pending trial reads.

Though court documents don’t include a specific planned date for the attack, the government said Hasson had been amassing a huge cache of weapons since at least 2017 and began the process of targeting specific victims, including current and former elected officials.

He allegedly compiled an Excel list Jan. 19 of left-leaning senators and media personalities with MSNBC and CNN, including Chris Hayes, “Joey,” thought to be Joe Scarborough, Van Jones and Chris Cuomo.

That same day, some of his Internet searches included, “best place in dc to see congress people,” “where in dc to [SIC] congress live,” “what if trump illegally impeached” and “are supreme court justices protected.”

Prosecutors say Hasson, 49, studied a 1,500-page manifesto left behind by Norwegian terrorist Anders Behring Breivik, the far-right assailant who killed 77 people in Norway in 2011.