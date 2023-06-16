Archaeologists have stumbled upon an extremely rare Bronze Age sword at an ancient burial site in Germany.

The weapon, believed to be 3,000 years old, was dug up in the small town of Nördlingen just last week.

Experts were shocked it was so well preserved that it actually shined, despite laying in a grave of three people.

The three bodies included a man, woman and teenager, with researchers left puzzled over whether they were related.

‘The sword and burial still have to be examined for our archeologists to further classify this find,’ said Mathias Pfeil, head of the Bavarian State Office for the Preservation of Monuments. ‘But it can already be said now that the preservation is exceptional! A find like this one is really rare.’

