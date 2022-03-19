NEW YORK POST:

The threat of crime in New York City now comes from all directions, even above.

Hell’s Kitchen residents were shaken this week by social media reports of a man armed with two long knives roaming roof to roof in broad daylight and attempting to break into a five-story West 48th Street co-op through its bulkhead door last Sunday.

Surveillance video obtained by the Post reveals there was a second attempted intrusion of the same building just 12 hours later, before sunrise early Monday morning. It appears to be a different man than the first.

“The city is becoming total insanity,” wrote Andrea Woolf on Nextdoor.

Video of the first attempted break-in shows a thin man with dark clothes and huge mop of black bushy hair climb from a neighboring building. He’s wearing headphones and sporting what appears to be a messenger’s knapsack slung over his left shoulder. He has a large tattoo on the left side of his neck in the shape of a star and indecipherable letters tattooed over his left eyebrow. The backs of both hands are also covered in tattoos.

