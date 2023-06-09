Fox News legal commentator Jonathan Turleycalled the unsealed indictment against former president Donald Trump “extremely damning” on Friday afternoon.



According to the indictment, Trump tookclassified documents that “included information regarding defense and weapons capabilities of both the U.S. and foreign countries; United States nuclear programs; potential vulnerabilities of the United States and its allies to military attack; and plans for a possible retaliation in response to a foreign attack,” after he ceased to be president on January 20, 2021, acknowledged their highly confidential nature, refused to turn over the documents, and floated the idea of lying about them to federal authorities.

