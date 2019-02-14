DAILY MAIL:

Five people were injured when a Delta Air Lines flight experienced severe turbulence and was forced to make an emergency landing.

Flight 5763 was headed to Seattle, Washington, from Santa Ana, California, Wednesday when crew reported the frightening turbulence at 34,000ft, which led to the twin-jet landing in Reno, Nevada, around 1pm.

Three of the injured passengers were taken to a local hospital and their condition was not immediately know, according to Reno-Tahoe International Airport spokesperson Brian Kulpin.

A video posted to Twitter from a man inside the aircraft shows frazzled passengers after the landing. A beverage cart is seen on its side in the aisle, liquid splattered on the ceiling and personal items scattered throughout the cabin.

‘We did a nose dive, twice,’ he added.

Photos from the cabin show one woman with a bruise on her elbow and holding a napkin to her bloodied head after injuring it during the turbulence.

Justice’s daughter reenacted the bumpy flight saying ‘coffee spilled, but it was okay.’

The flight was being operated by Compass Airlines and had 59 passengers and four crew members on board.