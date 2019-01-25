Johnny Oleksinski – NY POST

The Sundance Film Festival was rocked Friday by an explosive documentary detailing nearly a decade of Michael Jackson’s alleged sexual abuse against two boys, who were just 5 and 10 years old, respectively, when they first met the late singer. Called “Leaving Neverland,” the film has been slammed by the Jackson estate, which said it was “yet another lurid production in an outrageous and pathetic attempt to exploit and cash in on Michael Jackson.” A fan of the King of Pop was stationed outside the Egyptian Theatre in Park City, passing out “Project Michael” flyers giving “another perspective.” In the lead-up to the film’s premiere, the festival took extraordinary precautions, stationing at least seven police officers on the theater’s premises after threats of violence. Sundance also hired state health-care workers to tend to audience members who might become triggered by the disturbing material. Indeed, many viewers got up from their seats and walked out during explicit descriptions of the abuse.

