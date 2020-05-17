Daily Mail:

A major fire broke out in Little Tokyo/downtown area of Los Angeles on Saturday at a hash oil supplier

Eleven firefighters were injured after an explosion occurred without warning while fire was being tackled .

. 3 firefighters in critical condition

Massive response by the LA Fire Department with 230 firefighters now at the scene

The building was a warehouse for SmokeTokes, a supplier of ‘butane honey oil’

Butane is an odorless gas that easily ignites, and it’s used in the process to extract the high-inducing chemical THC from cannabis plants to create a highly potent concentrate also known as hash oil

Firefighters inside had to run through a wall of flames he estimated to be as much as 30 feet high and wide.

The dramatic scenes were all caught on cellphone video and saw those who were on the roof forced to scramble down a ladder that was engulfed in fire.

WARNING – VIDEO MAY BE DISTURBING TO SOME

