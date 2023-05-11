President Joe Biden is set to end Title 42, the public health authority turned border control tool, on Thursday, May 11 — a move that is already bringing record-setting droves of border crossers and illegal aliens to the United States-Mexico border.

What is Title 42?

In May 2020, less than a few months into the Chinese coronavirus pandemic, then-President Donald Trump invoked the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Title 42 authority for the first time in American history to be used at the southern border.

Title 42, only previously used on foreign imports, gave Border Patrol agents another tool to quickly remove illegal aliens back to their native countries within hours after their arrival at the border for the sake of Americans’ public health.

The authority is akin to Title 8, the border control in U.S. law that gives the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) the ability to remove illegal aliens who are not eligible to remain in the U.S. after arriving at the border.

As the Trump administration expected, Title 42 has become an immensely effective border control to stem waves of illegal immigration that otherwise could have seen millions of illegal aliens released into the U.S. interior.

Since Trump imposed Title 42, the authority has ensured that close to three million illegal aliens have been quickly removed from the U.S. following their crossing the border.

What Happens After Title 42?

Last year, President Joe Biden’s administration sought to end Title 42. In April 2022, Breitbart News exclusively reported that DHS officials, behind closed doors, admitted to lawmakers that they had started not using Title 42 in preparation to end the authority.

At the time, border crossers and illegal aliens were being exempted from Title 42 and, as a result, getting released into the U.S. interior with Notices to Appear (NTAs) in federal immigration court.

Eventually, the Biden administration halted its end to Title 42 as states brought cases in federal courts seeking to preserve the authority so as not to overwhelm their communities with a surge of illegal immigration.

