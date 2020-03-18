EPOCH TIMES

She wakes up every other hour as she tries to sleep. Diarrhea keeps her up all night. There’s a persistent bitter taste in her mouth. For Wei, a millennial in the epidemic ground zero of Wuhan, the burning question of whether she has the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus has lingered since Jan. 18, when she went to a bar and came back home feeling sick. But three CT scans and two nucleic acid tests later—which came back negative—she remains only a “suspected” case. The Epoch Times refers to the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease COVID-19, as the CCP virus because the Chinese Communist Party’s coverup and mishandling allowed the virus to spread throughout China and create a global pandemic. Several of Wei’s friends are in the same boat. Xia, for example, has dry coughs and insomnia. Another, who had similar symptoms as Wei, later developed pulmonary calcification and was diagnosed with COVID-19. She’s now in serious condition.

