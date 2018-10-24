NEW YORK POST:

First, they came for cigarettes. Now, vape pens are replacing vitamin pills, too.

The newest generation of smokers is hooked — on wellness, that is. With the e-cigarette market expected to balloon by 22 percent in the next four years, according to consumer firm Orbis Research, a growing number of vape manufacturers are expanding beyond nicotine and marketing e-cig cartridges fortified with trendy nutrients instead. Purported perks include everything from optimized energy to brighter moods, but independent health experts tell The Post not to hold your breath.

In theory, puffing your way to perfect health might seem plausible. The lungs are capable of absorbing inhalational nutrients and medications, says Dr. Louis DePalo, clinical director of the Respiratory Institute at Mount Sinai Hospital.

But doctors don’t use vape pens on patients, and consumers who electronically light up might get more than they bargained for, he cautions, citing metals in the devices and additives in the solvent “juice” — often propylene glycol and/or glycerin.

“The heating mechanisms are heating metals to high temperatures,” DePalo says. “These aerosolized metals and the liquids that are used to stabilize the compounds — they get vaporized, as well.”

Unlike with drugs, the Food and Drug Administration doesn’t verify the safety or efficacy of dietary supplements. And vaping is a newfangled delivery method with unknown effects on vitamin potency.

“You’re burning these chemical substances at a high heat,” DePalo says. “You might actually be inactivating the [nutrients].”

Most vitamin vapes on the market contain buzzy B12, widely touted by celebs and Instagram influencers for its vitality-boosting powers.