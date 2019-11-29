NEW YORK POST:

At least 10 exotic animals — including three giraffes — perished in a Thanksgiving fire at the African Safari Wildlife Park in Ohio, the animal park and local reports said.

The fire tore through a barn at the park in Port Clinton in the early evening on Thursday, the company said in a Facebook message.

Three giraffes, three red river hogs, three bongos and a springbok were killed in the blaze, the park’s co-owner told the Record-Courier.

“We are grateful that our staff is safe and no one was injured, but the loss of the wildlife that we care for every day is tragic for our team members who love these animals,” the park said in the Facebook post.