The tech exec jailed for the fatal stabbing of CashApp founder Bob Lee has a previous arrest for carrying a switchblade – and potentially lied about attending a prestigious Bay Area school.

Facing a murder charge for the high-profile stabbing, Iranian-American tech consultant Nima Momeni was arrested on Thursday, nine days after Lee’s April 4 stabbing sent shockwaves throughout the Bay Area.

Many had assumed Lee’s murder to be the work of a vagrant given the city’s crime situation but cops have since revealed the 43-year-old had known the suspect – spurring a boastful statement from the city’s Mayor, London Breed.

San Francisco DA Brooke Jenkins also used the press conference announcing the charges against Momeni to take aim at Elon Musk, who’d tweeted about Lee’s murder and the ongoing crime problem in the city.

More questions have arisen surrounding Momeni’s background.

He says he attended Berkeley, but the school has no record the 38-year-old ever attending. The condo where he was arrested – a rental – doubled as his home and workspace, but neighbors said he was the only employee.

READ MORE