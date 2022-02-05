DAILYMAIL.COM

In 1993, Whoopi Goldberg submitted a recipe to a cookbook that was made-up of recipes by the waspy residents of a Connecticut county

She called it Jewish American Princess Fried Chicken and joked about Jewish women sending their ‘chauffeurs’ to shop, and having ‘Cook’ prepare the meal

‘Watch your nails!’ she joked in the recipe which finished: ‘You must be exhausted!’

The Anti-Defamation League slammed it at the time as ‘insulting’ and ‘anti-Semitic’

Whoopi’s agent defended her by claiming she is Jewish herself, so can’t be anti-Semitic

Whoopi said in the past that she chose the Jewish name Goldberg to be her stage-name because she has ‘Jewish ancestors’

It has been reported elsewhere that she chose it because her mother told her she’d get more auditions in Hollywood if people thought she was Jewish

Noa Tishby, an Israeli actress, writer and activist, told DailyMail.com the recipe re-enforced harmful stereotypes

Eve Barlow, a writer and journalist, called Whoopi’s actions ‘disgustingly appropriated’

Whoopi Goldberg’s suspension from The View this week is the pinnacle of a years-long habit of making off-color remarks about Jewish people that includes a recipe she wrote for a celebrity cookbook in the 1990s called ‘Jewish American Princess Fried Chicken’, DailyMail.com can reveal. In 1993, Goldberg – whose real name is Caryn Johnson – submitted the recipe to Cooking in The Litchfield Hills, a charity cookbook comprised of recipes from the well-heeled residents of the leafy Connecticut suburb. DailyMail.com exclusively obtained a copy of the long-forgotten cookbook, where Whoopi’s recipe mocking Jewish-American women glaringly stands out amongst friendlier submissions like legend Diane Sawyer’s ‘roasted potato skins with scallion dip’, the late Eartha Kitt’s ‘summer zucchini soup with nasturtium blossoms’ and Oscar de la Renta’s ‘fresh pumpkin and crab soup’. Former US Senator Joe Lieberman’s submission was for ‘noodle pudding’, while fashion designer Diane Von Furstenberg submitted ‘sour cream stuffed chicken with new potatoes’. Whoopi’s recipe reads: ‘Send chauffeur to your favorite butcher shop for the chicken (save the brown paper bag).

Have your cook 1) Melt equal parts oil and butter 3/4 deep in skillet over moderate heat.

‘2) Put flour, seasoned with remaining ingredients, into brown paper bag. 3) Rinse chicken parts and place in bag.

Then you tightly close top of bag (watch your nails) and shake 10 times.

‘Hand bag to Cook, go dress for dinner. While you dress, have Cook preheat oven to 350 degrees and brown chicken slowly in skillet. When evenly browned, have Cook place chicken in dish in oven. Have Cook prepare rest of meal while you touch up your makeup.

‘In about half an hour, voila! Dinner is served! You must be exhausted.’

