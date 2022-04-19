DAILYMAIL.COM

Former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly was caught on tape threatening a JetBlue worker because his flight was delayed at JFK airport

‘You’re gonna lose your job,’ the hot-headed one-time TV host said

The employee even held up his name-tag to make it easier for him to read – but O’Reilly, 72, still accused him of being ‘arrogant’

‘That poor JetBlue guy just works there, it’s not his fault the flight was delayed, he was just trying to do his job,’ said the passenger who shot the video on his phone

Hot-headed Bill O’Reilly threatened an airline worker who was trying to help when the former Fox News host’s flight was delayed for hours. ‘You’re going to lose your job.’ the 72-year-old told the JetBlue worker at New York’s JFK airport in video exclusively obtained by DailyMail.com. O’Reilly, who has a history of easily losing his temper, was on his way to the Turks and Caicos Islands in the Caribbean on the morning of Sunday, April 3. bDressed in a light jacket, rumpled pants and bright white sneakers, the 6ft. 4in. conservative commentator towers over the airline worker in the video snapped by a fellow passenger. ‘What you’re gonna do…it’s three hours late,’ he says. He can then be heard saying: ‘No, no, no, You’re gonna find out,’ jabbing his finger aggressively at the airline employee. When the employee says something, O’Reilly responds:’You f***ing s**mbag. Don’t talk to me like that.’

Read more at DAILYMAIL.COM