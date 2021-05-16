Republic Broadasting:

Earlier today, REDPILED Media released an exclusive report identifying Ashli Babbitt’s killer as US Capitol Special Agent David Bailey — the same man who let US Rep. Steve Scalise get shot nearly to death in 2017.

Now, REDPILLED Media has uncovered evidence confirming our previous reporting through self-incriminating Facebook posts, and revealing Agent Bailey as a Brazilian immigrant who has pledged his allegiance to the deadly Black Lives Matter movement — even going so far as vowing to murder Trump supporters.

First, some background information from our original exposé:

On January 6th, unarmed 14-year high-ranking Air Force veteran and patriotic Trump supporter Ashli Babbitt was savagely gunned down by the US Capitol Police while peacefully protesting the illegitimate executive seizure of power by the Democrats through Manchurian candidate Joe Biden.

The ‘thin blue line’ violently shot the innocent veteran to death in cold blood at point blank range without any warning in the halls of the Capitol building. Make no mistake, this was a political assassination. Establishment Republicans like Matt Schlapp gleefully mocked her death after complicit commentators like Erick Erickson endorsed and ordered the public execution of Trump supporters.

The Capitol Police absolutely refused to release the name of the officer. The media didn’t ask for a name and diverted all attention away from his murderous crime. The foreign newspaper The Sun even spit on Ashli’s grave by releasing a clickbait headline “Who shot Ashli Babbitt, the woman who died at the Capitol?” but refusing to even name the officer involved in the heinous killing in the entire article.

In the face of arson, looting, terror, and death by Black Lives Matter over the summer, the DC Council unanimously passed a ‘police reform’ law specifically requiring “the city to swiftly make public the names of officers who use force on citizens.”

Needless to say, the law is being illegally flaunted now when Republicans are victims of indiscriminate and barbaric police killing and violence.

So we know that the media, police, and politicians stand squarely athwart the Trump supporters in the face of a senseless, bloody attack by law enforcement on unarmed and innocent protesters in the home of the US Congress.

So Trump supporters identified the assassin themselves.

REDPILLED Media can now conclusively confirm the sick killer as Special Agent David Bailey. He is a black male US Capitol police officer with short black hair who always wears an unmistakable white and black bead wristband.

Bailey has been in the spotlight before, seen sporting the exact same wristband on many occasions, including when the media was celebrating him for his incompetence in allowing a deranged leftist gunman to open fire on congressional Republicans during a baseball practice in Virginia in 2017.

GOP House Whip Steve Scalise suffered bullet wounds and nearly died on the spot as a result of Bailey’s negligence in protecting him — which was his only job that day as Scalise’s personal bodyguard.

Bailey was awarded both the Medal of Valor AND the Badge of Bravery for this great achievement.

Either through sheer incompetence or wicked malice, Special Agent David Bailey has allowed the shooting of a high-profile Trump-supporting US Representative at the start of President Trump’s term then perpetrated the cold blooded execution of an innocent female Trump-supporting veteran at the end.

This sick man should be locked up for a very long time, but at the very least, now that his name has been publicly released (which up until this point has been illegally withheld), he must be indefinitely suspended from the force immediately — before any more Trump supporters are violently shot and killed with their blood on his hands.

Now this…

REDPILLED Media has discovered US Capitol Special Agent David Bailey’s personal Facebook account. It contains loads of incriminating evidence and proves beyond a shadow of a doubt our previous reporting of his complicity in the attack.

He even elaborated once again in the same comment section that he was threatening gun violence. Responding to friend Van Essa’s image reading: “Don’t let ‘stand back and stand by’ get your ass whooped — We are NOT our Ancestors,” Bailey said: “Boom!”

This is a truly deranged man. He should not be allowed anywhere near a firearm, let alone be paid to carry one around and shoot at people.

President Trump honored Agent Bailey at the highest level, elevated him to a national level and sung his praises of heroism and bravery; Bailey savagely betrayed him and all of his supporters, murdering a helpless Trump supporter in cold blood.

The media has refused to cover this story, but we uncovered the truth for ourselves. They can’t hide their crimes any longer. This man belongs in jail. Washington DC must bring Agent Bailey to justice, for Ashli Babbitt’s sake. We must spread the word.

