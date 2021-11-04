

Breitbart:

Truck driver Edward Durr (R), who stunned the political world this week by apparently defeating New Jersey State Senate President Steve Sweeney (D), told Breitbart News on Wednesday that he won because voters were tired of the government “messing with people’s families.”

With all precincts reporting Wednesday, Durr led Sweeney — the state’s Democratic political boss — by over 2,000 votes. Though the result has yet to be confirmed, Durr is likely to be certified as the victor in State Senate District 3.

And he offered Breitbart News an interesting analysis of why he won, and why Republicans did so well statewide.

“The main issue was rights,” Durr said, via phone. “People talk about how New Jersey has the highest taxes, and we’re the worst state for business, with high debt, and so on, but bottom line is rights. It’s family.

“When somebody’s messing with your family, you’ll do anything,” he said. “The governor was messing with people’s families. When you mess with somebody’s job, their livelihood, their home, their children — people just won’t take that.”

