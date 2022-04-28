DAILYMAIL.COM

The 14-year-old boy charged with the rape and murder of Wisconsin girl Lily Peters is the son of a convicted pedophile, DailyMail.com can reveal. Adam Berger, 37, spent three years in jail after being caught with a stash of pornographic images of prepubescent girls on his phone. Berger’s son Carson Peters-Berger, 14, is now facing a possible life sentence after being charged with three counts over Lily’s death: first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree sexual assault and first-degree sexual assault of a child. According to charging documents for Adam Berger, 10 pornographic photos showing very young girls in spread-legged positions were found on his phone. Some of them had been doctored to include comments such as ‘first in ur little girls a**hole and then in ur mouth mom.’ Lily Peters, 10, visited her aunt’s home in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin and her body was found in woodland close to a walking trail in the town on Monday morning Berger’s own face was superimposed on some of them. Other pictures showed the children semi-dressed – among them one showing a girl in a green feather boa and black high heels and another girl wearing a pink tutu skirt. All of the revolting pictures focused on the children’s genitalia according to court papers. He also had drug paraphernalia including four crack pipes in his home. In court, prosecutors said Peters-Berger planned to ‘rape and kill the victim from the get-go when he left the house with the victim to go down the trail’.

