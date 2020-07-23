Daily Mail:

A man has been taken into custody outside of Ivanka Trump’s Washington, D.C. home.

An eyewitness tells DailyMail.com that a young man in a black Mercedes-benz was parked in front of the president’s daughter’s home Thursday morning and was seen being questioned by the Secret Service.

Uniformed Secret Service agents were seen pulling the man wearing a Pac-Man t-shirt out of his car, cuffing him and putting him in a van.

Ivanka was nowhere near the early morning confrontation as she is currently in Denver, Colorado, for a two-day tour. But about 10 minutes after the man was put in the van, Jared Kushner was seen emerging from the home.

It’s unclear why the man was waiting outside of her home or what his intentions were.

DailyMail.com photos show him sitting on the curb while handcuffed with his shoes off. Agents were later seen back at the house towing the man’s car.

