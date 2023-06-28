Breitbart

Pedro Gonzalez, a rising conservative influencer and politics editor of Chronicles magazine, regularly in 2019 and 2020 sent racist and antisemitic messages, Breitbart News can reveal after reviewing months’ worth of his private messages. More recently, Gonzalez has become perhaps most well-known as one of the most active and strident pro-Florida Gov. Ron Desantis influencers on Twitter. “Yeah like not every Jew is problematic, but the sad fact is that most are,” Gonzalez wrote in one group chat in 2019, for instance. “The only tactical considertation [sic] of Jews is screening them for movements,” Gonzalez wrote in another group chat message. “But that is not something for open discussion.” “I am at the point where I can respect Jews as individuals and like them as individuals, but as a group I see them as problematic,” Gonzalez said in another. In yet another message, Gonzalez shared a clearly antisemitic cartoon of a man wearing a “Pepe” shirt grabbing the large nose of the Jewish editor-in-chief of a newspaper—“Mr. Heebawitz, Editor-in-Chief” appears on the nameplate on the desk below him—while the man declares: “Getting real tired of this shit.” Gonzalez, when sharing that cartoon, wrote: “LMAO.” “Minorities like me see America for what it is—a country built by whites, that can only survive if whites survive,” Gonzalez wrote in another message. “And it is my job to make whites wake up. Because if they don’t we are all fucked. Especially people like me.”

