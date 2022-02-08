Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) introduced a bill on Tuesday that would allow servicemembers who were discharged over the Biden administration’s military coronavirus vaccine mandate to be reinstated, Breitbart News has exclusively learned.

The bill, called the Service Restoration Act, would also prevent troops from facing punishment or any adverse treatment as a result of not wanting to get vaccinated. “Adverse action” would include retaliation, punishment, disparate treatment, a requirement to wear a mask or reside in sub-standard housing.

The bill would also allow reinstated service members to count the time they were discharged towards their retirement benefits and expunge from the service member’s service record any adverse action that was based solely on not receiving the vaccine.

Roy said in a statement to Breitbart News:

Because of President Biden’s power-hungry, anti-science COVID-19 vaccine mandate, hundreds of valuable American service members are being forced out of our military, taking with them years of subject-matter expertise, careers of selfless sacrifice, and lifelong dreams of military service. This is strategically foolish, profoundly un-American, and completely unacceptable. I introduced the Service Restoration Act to ensure that the brave men and women of our armed forces are not fired over this wrong-headed mandate — whether it be for a medical, religious, conscientious or any reason — and that those already dismissed are able to get back to honorably serving their country with their time of service and records rightfully restored.

