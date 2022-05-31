EXCLUSIVE: Pelosi’s multi-millionaire husband Paul killed his 19-year-old brother when he lost control and flipped his sports car in early-morning ‘joyride’ when he was 16-years-old – 65 years before this weekend’s arrest for drunk driving crash

Nancy Pelosi‘s husband killed his brother in an early morning car wreck 65 years before his latest arrest for drunk driving, DailyMail.com can exclusively reveal.

Paul Pelosi was just 16, a high school sophomore, when his sports car flipped over in February 1957 in Northern California.

A newspaper report at the time said Paul, a high school sophomore, would be cited for misdemeanor manslaughter. In the end there was no court case and he was exonerated by a coroner’s jury.

His brother David, 19, had urged him to drive slower before the fatal smash, according to a patrolman quoted by the San Francisco Examiner.

Read more at Daily Mail

Join now!

You may like these posts