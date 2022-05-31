Nancy Pelosi‘s husband killed his brother in an early morning car wreck 65 years before his latest arrest for drunk driving, DailyMail.com can exclusively reveal.

Paul Pelosi was just 16, a high school sophomore, when his sports car flipped over in February 1957 in Northern California.

A newspaper report at the time said Paul, a high school sophomore, would be cited for misdemeanor manslaughter. In the end there was no court case and he was exonerated by a coroner’s jury.

His brother David, 19, had urged him to drive slower before the fatal smash, according to a patrolman quoted by the San Francisco Examiner.

