Jeffrey Epstein‘s access to the Clinton White House has been laid bare by visitor logs exclusively obtained by DailyMail.com, which reveal the pedophile visited at least 17 times during the former president’s first few years in office.

Epstein, who died in 2019, visited Bill Clinton at the Executive Mansion over the course of three years with the first invitation coming just a month after his inauguration in January 1993.

The logs show the late financier showed up on 14 separate days, even making two visits in a single day on three different occasions.

Epstein was invited by some of Clinton’s most senior advisers and aides, including one who later served as Treasury Secretary, according to records.

The documents reveal that the vast majority of Epstein’s visits stated that he was going to the West Wing, meaning there was a strong likelihood he was meeting Clinton.

The disclosure puts renewed scrutiny on Clinton’s friendship with Epstein, who was known to have flown the former president on his private jet – known as the ‘Lolita Express’ – dozens of times after he left office.

When Epstein hanged himself in jail after his arrest in 2019, Clinton claimed that he knew ‘nothing about the terrible crimes’ his friend carried out.

And while Epstein’s crimes did not become public knowledge until his arrest in 2006, the visits to the White House would have occurred during the same time frame that his alleged madam Ghislaine Maxwell is accused of recruiting underage girls for him.

Maxwell, 59, is accused of being Epstein’s procurer between 1994 and 2004, a period of time during which the pedophile appeared to have been gaining the trust of the most powerful man in the nation.

Clinton’s historic victory over George H.W. Bush in the 1992 election paved the way for him to serve two terms in the White House and become one of the most successful Democrats in US history.

Meanwhile Epstein was still establishing himself as a financial manager and had recently left Towers Financial, a debt collection agency which would collapse in 1993 due to a $450million Ponzi scheme, the largest in the US at the time.

Steven Hoffenberg, who ran the company with Epstein, was jailed for 20 years. Epstein was never arrested nor charged.

