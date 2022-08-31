A pair of illegal alien brothers has been charged with murdering K9 officer and sheriff’s deputy Ned Byrd, a 13-year veteran of the force, in Wake County, North Carolina — one of the nation’s most dangerous sanctuary jurisdictions.

In the early morning on August 12, prosecutors allege that illegal alien brothers 25-year-old Alder Alfonso Sotelo and 29-year-old Arturo Marin Sotelo shot and killed 48-year-old Byrd in Raleigh after he had gotten out of his unmarked patrol vehicle. Byrd’s K9 partner Sasha was left in the vehicle at the time.

Byrd was later found shot to death outside his patrol vehicle.

Last week, the Sotelo brothers were indicted by a grand jury for murdering Byrd and the two are now facing life in prison or the death penalty if convicted. Both are from Mexico.

Byrd’s sister Mignon Byrd Perkins wrote in an obituary:

He lived his life to the fullest, he was helpful, kind, and very much loved. Ned was a friend to all, and family to many. He was the strongest smartest big brother one could ask for — he was my hero, and my rock. He has left this world too soon, and has taken what’s left of my heart with him.

