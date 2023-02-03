The New York Times, self-proclaimed “paper of record,” waited more than 500 days before finally reporting it had authenticated critical emails from now-President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop.

The Times allowed the false narrative that the Hunter Biden laptop was somehow “Russian disinformation” to permeate the public debate for over a year when it had obtained evidence to the contrary, according to emails obtained exclusively by Breitbart News.

One email obtained by Breitbart News, that Times reporter Ken Vogel sent to attorneys for former Biden family business partner Tony Bobulinski, shows that on Oct. 15, 2020, at 5:20 p.m. PT, Vogel asked to verify the authenticity of emails that the New York Post cited that included Bobulinski.

“Sorry to drop unannounced into your inboxes during this hectic time,” Vogel wrote to several different attorneys for Bobulinski. “I am attempting to assess the authenticity of emails cited in The New York Post that include your client, Tony Bobulinksi, as a recipient and an ostensible participant in a business venture in China with Hunter Biden.”

Vogel asks the attorneys to talk with him on background to confirm the authenticity of the emails and the process by which the New York Post obtained and published them.

