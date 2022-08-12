DAILYMAIL.COM

Nancy Pelosi’s son Paul Pelosi Jr, 53, is the second largest investor in a $22million Chinese company

Paul secretly accompanied his mother on her controversial trip to Taiwan last week and is seen in photos alongside Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen and other top Taiwanese officials

Paul worked for the telecoms company, Borqs Technologies, in a board or consultancy role, and was awarded 700,000 shares for his services, making him the fifth – and later second – largest shareholder

His ties to the Chinese firm are revealed as Pelosi campaigns to tackle the Chinese government’s aggression abroad and its corporate influence in the United States

Paul’s name was not listed in the official delegation sent out by the Speaker’s office, but in a statement the Speaker admitted her son was her ‘escort’ on the trip in lieu of her husband

Nancy Pelosi’s son is the second largest investor in a $22million Chinese company whose senior executive was arrested in a fraud investigation, DailyMail.com can reveal, raising questions about his secretive visit to Taiwan with his mother. As well as investing, Paul Pelosi Jr, 53, also worked for the telecoms company, Borqs Technologies, in a board or consultancy role, Securities and Exchange Commission documents show. He was awarded 700,000 shares for his services, making him the fifth largest shareholder in the company. After other insiders sold stock in June 2021 he became the second largest – more stock than one of its two co-founders and topped only by CEO Pat Sek Yuen Chan. In September 2019 Chinese law enforcement detained the president of one of Borq’s subsidiaries and seized copies of contracts and accounting records in a reported fraud investigation. A later SEC filing from May 2022 listed the top 10 shareholders which did not include Pelosi Jr., suggesting he has slipped down the rankings of top shareholders since last year. Nancy’s spokesman, Drew Hammill, also told DailyMail.com neither company has ties to Asia and neither processes mined lithium. Neither currently have revenue. DailyMail.com’s revelation of Pelosi Jr.’s role in the Beijing-based company comes after he and his powerful mother visited Taiwan in a show of solidarity for the nation that China controversially claims is part of its sovereign territory.

