Nancy Pelosi’s son was involved in five companies probed by federal agencies – but has never been charged himself, a DailyMail.com investigation reveals. A shocking paper trail shows Paul Pelosi Jr.’s connections to a host of fraudsters, rule-breakers and convicted criminals. His years-long repeated business dealings raise two troubling questions Nancy’s son has been unable to answer: why did he get mixed up with such unsavory characters over and over, and how involved was he with the criminal investigations into his fraudster colleagues? While Paul Pelosi Jr.’s mother once pledged to lead ‘the most honest, most open, most ethical Congress in history’, her son has a staggering wake of criminal colleagues, fraudulent companies and federal investigations.

Pelosi Jr.’s links to alleged lawbreakers include:

The 52-year-old joined the board of a biofuel company after it defrauded investors according to an SEC ruling, and whose CEO was convicted after bribing Georgia officials

Pelosi Jr. was president of an environmental investment firm that turned out to be a front for two convicted fraudsters

He joined a lithium mining company and received millions of shares, allegedly issued as part of a massive $164 million fraud

He was vice president of a company previously embroiled in an investigation of scam calls that targeted senior citizens

He has close business ties with a man accused by the Department of Justice of running a fake UN charity that stole investors’ money

A medical company Pelosi Jr. worked for tested drugs on people without FDA authorization, according to an FDA investigation

Pelosi Jr. has never been accused or charged with crimes relating to these cases.

