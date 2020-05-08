DAILY MAIL

Exclusive photos show the moment Gregory McMichael, 64, and Travis McMichael, 34, were arrested at their home in Brunswick, Georgia, on Thursday

Heavily-armed officers with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation descended on the home at around 7.50pm

Gregory and Travis stayed silent as they were led out of the home in handcuffs

The men were booked into Glynn County Jail on charges of murder and aggravated assault

The dramatic arrests come days after leaked cellphone video of the McMichaels’ fatal confrontation with Ahmaud Arbery on February 23 made headlines nationwide

The shocking footage showed the two men ‘ambushing’ Arbery as he tried to run past their pickup truck

The younger McMichael got into a physical fight with Arbery before shooting him with a shotgun

The father and son were initially not arrested after they claimed they thought Arbery was a burglar

Exclusive photos show the moment the father and son ‘vigilantes’ accused of shooting dead unarmed black jogger Ahmaud Arbery were arrested by heavily-armed officers in Georgia.

A four-vehicle convoy from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) pulled up outside the home of Gregory and Travis McMichael at 7.50pm Thursday to take the men into custody on charges of murder and aggravated assault.

The dramatic arrests come days after leaked cellphone video of the McMichaels’ fatal confrontation with Arbery on February 23 made headlines nationwide, sparking fevered outrage and demands for justice in what the victim’s family called a ‘lynching’.

The shocking footage showed the two men ‘ambushing’ Arbery as he tried to run past their pickup truck, the younger McMichael getting into a physical fight with Arbery before shooting him with a shotgun.

READ MORE AT THE DAILY MAIL