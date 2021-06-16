Breitbart:

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has launched a political action committee (PAC) to buoy Republican chances of retaking majorities in the U.S. House and U.S. Senate in next year’s midterm elections, along with helping conservatives win down-ticket in state legislature and local races.

The Champion American Values PAC (CAVPAC)

The Champion American Values PAC (CAVPAC) will, per a release, spend to help House, Senate, governor, and down-ballot GOP candidates across the country. Pompeo discussed the effort in an appearance on Breitbart News Daily on SiriusXM 125 the Patriot Channel on Tuesday morning.

I’ve begun my efforts already to make sure we build out a team to make sure we got enough candidates who crush their adversaries in November 2022, not just taking back the House and the Senate but state legislatures and city council offices across America,” Pompeo told host Alex Marlow.

“We’re going to be working — and CAVPAC is designed to do that. It comes from the fact that when I was a young soldier once in the cavalry, and when we were in the cav we rode to the sound of the guns. We were the first to the fight, and CAVPAC is going to do the same all across America. We’ve done dozens of events and we’ve got dozens more scheduled, where we’re going to go out and talk about the things that matter to the American people and to the American worker and make sure we get them to the polls and we win in November 2022 all across America.”

Democrat majorities in both chambers of Congress are slim and beatable in November 2022. For Republicans to retake the House, they need to flip a net five seats or more. To retake the Senate, the Republicans need to take back a net one seat.

Marlow also asked what issues Pompeo believes are most resonant. Pompeo said he believes it is the things closest to home that make the difference with voters.

