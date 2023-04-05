Border Patrol agents in the Swanton Sector apprehended approximately 700 migrants who crossed the Canadian border into the U.S. in March. The record-shattering migrant apprehensions in March represent a more than 1000 percent increase over the previous year when agents apprehended 61 migrants.

Swanton Sector agents took approximately 700 migrants into custody in March compared to 418 in February — a month-to-month increase of 67 percent, according to an unofficial Border Patrol report reviewed by Breitbart Texas. In addition, approximately 350 more migrants are classified as known got-aways. This brings the total known border crossers in March to well over 1,000 migrants.

In late March, Swanton Sector Chief Patrol Agent Robert Garcia tweeted multiple warnings about the dangers of illegally crossing the border from Canada.

