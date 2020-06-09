Fox – Los Angeles:

A San Gabriel criminal defense attorney is under LAPD investigation after posts from his Instagram account called for police to be murdered offered free legal representation to anyone who kills a cop.

FOX 11 exclusively obtained screenshots of highly disturbing social media posts allegedly authored by attorney Mark McBride on Instagram.

“It won’t stop until black people start murdering cops, which they should do often and with great relish. These ****sucking, low IQ, can’t get into law school jarheads need an asphalt nap, during which they’re bleeding out on the street where they’re shot down. I would have no problem with them. I would absolutely 100% defend to the death of any African American who picked off a cop or two. It’s time, it’s well past time.”

In a follow-up post, McBride allegedly wrote: “It wouldn’t be the first time I’ve defended “terrorists”, sign me up pro bono for somebodies granddad putting a couple of hollow points between the eyes of these PTSD addled rednecks, I’d take one or two pro bono.”

