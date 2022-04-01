BREITBART:

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Joe Biden’s nominee for the Supreme Court (SCOTUS), once bypassed federal sentencing guidelines to cut a previously-deported illegal alien drug dealer’s prison sentence, Breitbart News has exclusively learned.

In the 2013 case, while Jackson was serving on the United States District Court for the District of Columbia, illegal alien Daniel Garcia-Guerrero of El Salvador had been charged with illegal re-entry after having already been deported from the U.S. at least once.

Garcia-Guerrero had also been previously convicted of drug trafficking for his time dealing drugs in the Washington, DC area.

After Garcia-Guerrero pleaded guilty to one count of illegal re-entry, Jackson advised the illegal alien that federal sentencing guidelines suggested a length of prison time from 27 to 33 months based on his current immigration offense and past record of dealing drugs.

At his sentencing hearing, which Breitbart News exclusively obtained a transcription of, an attorney for the federal government and Garcia-Guerrero’s attorney both agreed that a prison sentence “at the bottom of the guidelines is appropriate.”

